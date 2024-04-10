When Is Baisakhi 2024? Know Date, Timings, Puja Rituals, Shubh Muhurat And More About The Harvest Festival

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Baisakhi is a celebration that occupies a unique place in the hearts of people throughout India, particularly in the north. Every year in April, it is celebrated with tremendous enthusiasm and delight as the harvest season begins. Baisakhi is both a religious and cultural celebration, bringing people together to enjoy nature's bounty and a plentiful harvest.



When is Baisakhi 2024?

Baisakhi is observed on the first day of the month of Vaisakh, which occurs on April 13 every year and on April 14 once every 36 years according to the Gregorian calendar. However, according to the Hindu calendar, Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 13, 2024. According to the Hindu Solar calendar, this day marks the start of the Sikh New Year and is regarded extremely auspicious by many Indian cultures.

Timings for Baisakhi 2024:

As per Hindu scripture, Baisakhi festivities in 2024 should occur at auspicious seasons. According to Drik Panchang, this year's Vaisakhi Sankranti will occur around 9:15 p.m. on April 13.



Puja Rituals for Baisakhi:

Baisakhi is a harvest celebration with both agricultural and religious importance. The celebration is thought to be related with the worship of Lord Indra, the God of Rain and Fertility. On this day, farmers thank Lord Indra for a bountiful harvest and ask for healthy rains for future harvests.

Aside from these, there are several more rituals linked with Baisakhi. The day begins with a holy bath in the Ganges or other sacred waterways, which is followed by visits to gurudwaras and prayers. People often put on new attire and exchange sweets and presents with their loved ones.

One of the key Baisakhi customs is performing traditional Punjabi dances known as 'Bhangra' and 'Gidda', which symbolise the joy and celebration of the harvest season. People also make unique meals such as 'langar', a communal meal given in gurudwaras, and 'kheer', a sweet rice pudding cooked with fresh jaggery.

Baisakhi is significant as a celebration and in people's daily life. According to the Hindu calendar, it marks the start of the New Year and a new agricultural season. The event is highly significant for Sikhs since it marks the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699. Hence, Baisakhi is celebrated as a day of joy, optimism, and new beginnings.