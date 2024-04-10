               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Anti-Terror Operation Begins In J&K's Pulwama


4/10/2024 11:00:07 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 11 (IANS) An anti-terror operation has been started in the Frasipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district, police sources said on Thursday.

The operation began after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

The entry and exit points in the area have been sealed off.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

More details about the operation are awaited.

