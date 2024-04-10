Announcing a New Master Class on HVAC Air Filter Procurement with Dave Blackwell of Camfil USA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The master class, titled "What Are The Top Tips For Procuring Air Filters?" is designed to provide valuable insights into the procurement process for air filters in facilities across North America.

Riverdale, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil USA, a leading manufacturer of air filtration solutions, is excited to announce a new master class on HVAC procurement, featuring Dave Blackwell, Director at Camfil USA. The master class, titled " What Are The Top Tips For Procuring Air Filters? - Master Class on HVAC Procurement" is designed to provide valuable insights into the procurement process for air filters in facilities across North America.

In his role as Director of Comfort Air Segments at Camfil USA, Dave Blackwell brings years of experience in the air filtration industry to the table. Dave has seen countless emails from sourcing departments requesting quotes for air filters, but he has a unique approach to procurement that goes beyond simply comparing prices on a spreadsheet.

"A spreadsheet cannot show the environment and air quality around the facility or the condition of the HVAC equipment," says Dave Blackwell, "Instead of focusing on the lowest price, I believe in determining what air filter delivers the highest performance at the lowest total cost of ownership. That's what really matters."

The master class will cover a range of topics, including:



Why traditional procurement methods may not be the best approach for air filters

How to evaluate air filters based on performance and total cost of ownership

The importance of understanding the specific needs of your facility and HVAC equipment Tips for conducting an effective air filter survey

In addition to the master class, Camfil USA has released a series of related videos on YouTube, providing further insights into the world of air filter procurement:



Join Dave Blackwell in this informative master class to learn how to make informed decisions when procuring air filters for your facility. Discover the importance of looking beyond the price tag and focusing on performance and total cost of ownership. This master class is a must-watch for anyone involved in HVAC procurement.

For more information and to watch the master class, visit Camfil USA's YouTube channel.

About Camfil USA

Camfil USA is one of the world's largest manufacturers of air filtration solutions. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Camfil provides products and services that improve indoor air quality and reduce energy consumption. For more information, visit

