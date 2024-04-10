Verdantas Acquires CT Consultants, Inc., Expanding Environmental And Engineering Services

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DUBLIN, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verdantas, a private-equity-backed firm specializing in environmental consulting, sustainable engineering, modeling, and digital technology, announced today it has acquired CT Consultants, Inc. (CT). CT, a well-respected company with over one hundred years of experience, operating in the government, water, and transportation markets across the Great Lakes region and neighboring states further south.





Verdantas and CT are joining forces to elevate their combined expertise in water and wastewater systems engineering and to bolster municipal and transportation engineering capabilities throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania. This strategic collaboration builds upon the complementary client portfolios of both firms, particularly in the public sector, unlocking new opportunities for organic growth. Additionally, CT's environmental bench further strengthens our ability to serve the Great Lakes area, seamlessly integrating ecological services into our environmental practice groups.

“We are thrilled to welcome CT to the Verdantas team,” commented Jesse Kropelnicki, CEO of Verdantas.“Their expertise, steadfast commitment to clients, and support of their people align deeply with our core values. Together, we will continue to drive innovation while supporting our people and the environment.”

Chris Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at RTC Partners, also commented on the significance of this acquisition:“The inclusion of CT brings a wealth of additional experienced leadership, experts, and resources into Ohio and surrounding states, positioning Verdantas to continue its growth in those markets while adding to the national Verdantas bench strength.”

“Joining the Verdantas family marks a significant step for us,” said Diane Oress, Executive Vice President of CT Consultants.“This partnership offers our employees unprecedented growth opportunities and enhances our ability to deliver greater advantages to our customers. The shared commitment to a 'People/Talent Focused' culture assures us that our team will thrive. Together, we are poised to make remarkable strides in both employee engagement, professional growth as well as customer success.”

Verdantas eagerly anticipates integrating the exceptional talent and expertise of the CT team, comprised of 320 skilled engineers, architects, professional surveyors and environmental scientists. This merger underscores our commitment to delivering collaborative solutions to our clients across varied geographies, further strengthening our footprint in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, and bringing the combined Verdantas team to over 1,400 professionals.

EFCG served as a financial advisor to Verdantas during its acquisition of CT. Similarly, AEC Advisors, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CT.

About Verdantas

Verdantas specializes in delivering an integrated mix of environmental consulting, sustainable engineering, modeling, and cutting-edge digital technology to support markets with secular tailwinds and foster sustainable project outcomes. Our expertise spans power projects including renewables, water resources, government related land use and remediation as well as traditional transportation infrastructure projects. Our team of more than 1,400 professionals, consisting of environmental scientists, engineers, geologists, and technical specialists, collaborates closely with clients, utilizing advanced technology to deliver precise datasets and models for complex environmental and infrastructure challenges. Functioning as strategic partners, we assist clients in achieving their infrastructure and sustainability objectives. Grounded in a people-focused culture, Verdantas prioritizes the well-being of our employees, clients, and communities we serve. For more information, please visit .

About RTC Partners

RTC Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and builds strong businesses with committed management teams in the professional, business, and healthcare services industries. The firm's dedicated emphasis on human capital, combined with its thoughtful approach to organic and inorganic opportunities, allows organizations to unlock the next stage of growth while enabling sustainable and long-term value creation for all stakeholders. RTC is actively seeking additional platforms and add-on acquisitions in its markets. For more information, visit rtcpartners.

Contacts

Alyson Hanson, Vice President of Strategic Communications



Email: ...

verdantas

The post Verdantas Acquires CT Consultants, Inc., Expanding Environmental and Engineering Services appeared first on Caribbean News Global .