Mopop Partners With Three Leading Agencies To Expand Global Recognition

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) is thrilled to announce its partnerships with three leading marketing, creative and communications agencies: Scout Lab, Pollinate, and Iris Worldwide. This collaborative endeavor aims to elevate MoPOP's mission of bringing pop culture to the forefront of educational and entertainment experiences.





“This collaboration is a step forward as we continue to redefine what a museum can be and do in the 21st century,” said Michele Y. Smith, CEO of MoPOP.“With their help, we're not just envisioning the future, we're actively building it, ensuring we continue to inspire, connect and transform our communities through the power of pop culture.”

Scout Lab , an award-winning creative communications agency known for its commitment to advancing humanity and planetary health, serves as MoPOP's communications agency. This partnership will leverage Scout Lab's expertise in crafting compelling narratives and innovative communication strategies to amplify MoPOP's influence and impact within the realms of pop culture and beyond.

Pollinate , MoPOP's marketing agency, brings a comprehensive suite of services including media, development, video production, and creative services. Pollinate's holistic approach to marketing will play a crucial role in enhancing MoPOP's visibility, engagement, and connection with audiences worldwide, ensuring that every campaign resonates deeply with contemporary cultural currents and community values.

Iris Worldwide , a creative agency specializing in embedding consumer participation at the heart of brand activations, steps into the role of MoPOP's activations and experiential agency. Their focus on creativity, data-driven media and the power of people will help MoPOP create dynamic, unforgettable experiences that not only entertain but also educate and inspire visitors from all corners of the globe.

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Scout Lab, Pollinate, and Iris Worldwide, leveraging their unique skill sets and perspectives to propel MoPOP into new heights of creativity, engagement, and global recognition,” said Nikki Carrido, VP of Marketing Strategy and Sponsorship at MoPOP.“Our mission to make pop culture accessible and meaningful to diverse audiences aligns perfectly with the visionary approaches of our partners. Together, we look forward to breaking new ground in how pop culture is celebrated and experienced around the world.”

ABOUT MUSEUM OF POP CULTURE (MoPOP)

MoPOP is a leading-edge nonprofit museum in Seattle, dedicated to the ideas and risk-taking that fuel contemporary pop culture. With a mission to make creative expression a life-changing force by offering experiences that inspire and connect our communities, MoPOP reaches multigenerational audiences through our collection, exhibitions, educational programs, and community partnerships. At MoPOP, artists, audiences, and ideas converge in order to bring understanding, interpretation, and scholarship to the pop culture of our time.

