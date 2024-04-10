Susan G. Komen® Hosts MORE THAN PINK Walks In Philadelphia And Pittsburgh To Raise Money For Breast Cancer Research And Patients

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Susan G. Komen ®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold two MORE THAN PINK Walks in Pennsylvania this Spring to raise critical funds to advance Komen's mission and provide support to people facing breast cancer now. The 2024 Philadelphia MORE THAN PINK Walk will take place on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, and the 2024 Pittsburgh MORE THAN PINK Walk will take place on Sunday, May 19.





“Susan G. Komen is excited and honored to bring together communities across Pennsylvania at MORE THAN PINK Walks to pay tribute to and support those who have been impacted by this disease,” said Brandie Engelberger, Executive Director of Pennsylvania at Susan G. Komen.“Through breakthroughs in research and programs that make high-quality care available and affordable to all, we are saving more lives and getting closer to the cures for this disease, but we cannot do it alone. We hope you can join us as we collectively pave the way for a future free from the burden of breast cancer.”

In Pennsylvania, 13,370 women are estimated to be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024 and 1,820 will die of the disease. The Komen Patient Care Center can help meet the needs of anyone impacted by breast cancer. Navigators offer free, personalized services to patients, caregivers and family members. Get connected with a Komen navigator at 1-877-GO-KOMEN.

Register today for a Walk near you.

Komen Greater Philadelphia MORE THAN PINK Walk



Parx Casino and Racing

Sunday, May 12, 2024

8:30 AM EVENT OPENS



9:30 AM OPENING CEREMONY



10 AM WALK STARTS

Register Online







Komen Pittsburgh MORE THAN PINK Walk



Schenley Park

Sunday, May 19, 2024

8 AM EVENT OPENS



9 AM OPENING CEREMONY



9:30 AM WALK STARTS

Register Online





About Susan G. Komen®



Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at .

