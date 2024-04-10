Death Toll In Gaza Reaches 33,482 Martyrs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 10 (Petra)-- The death toll in the Gaza Strip reached, on Wednesday, 33,482 martyrs, in addition to 76,049 injuries since that start of the Israeli aggression on October 7, the Ministry of Health in the besieged enclave said.In the 187th day of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the ministry added that a total of 122 martyrs and 56 injuries have reached hospitals in the strip during the past 24 hours.