In Frontline, 47 Combat Engagements Occurred Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Forty-seven combat engagements took place at the frontline over the day, with the majority of attacks repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing an update as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10.

During the day of April 10, there were 47x tactical engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 6x missile and 65x air strikes, 61x MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians. Residential apartment blocks and private houses, as well as other infrastructure, got destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the russian areas bordering Ukraine. The enemy conducts subversion, continues shelling of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the concentration of mining operations along the state border of Ukraine. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Derhachi, Lyptsi, Vovchansk (Kharkiv oblast) and the city of Kharkiv. Around 20x settlements, including Yanzhulivka, Buchky, Kostobobriv (Chernihiv oblast), Holubivka, Vil'na Sloboda, Khodyne (Sumy oblast) came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Kupyansk axis: the adversary conducted no offensives. However, the enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Kurylivka and Kruhlyakivka (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 15x settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled 3x assaults in the vicinity of Terny (Donetsk oblast), where the enemy attempted to breach Ukrainian defense. The adversary launched an air strike in the area of Serebryanske forestry (Luhansk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Nevske (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Zarichne (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast), where the adversary, using air strikes, attempted to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Spirne, Verkhnokamyanske, Ivanivka (Donetsk oblast). More than 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 2x attacks in the vicinities of Umanske and Pervomaiske (Donetsk oblast), where the enemy made attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Netailove (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to block the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, where the invaders, with air support, made 14x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The occupiers launched air strikes in the vicinities of Kostyantynivka, Vuhledar, Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy, with air support, launched 1x attack on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast). The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Malynivka, Bilohiya, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. In particular during the day of April 10, the invaders launched 5x attacks on positions of the Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of Krynky (Kherson oblast). The occupiers fired artillery and mortars at more than 15 settlements, including Beryslav, Ivanivka, Novotyahynka (Kherson oblast).

During the day of April 10, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 1x anti-aircraft missile system, 1x concentration of troops, weapons and military equipment, 1x artillery system, 1x electronic warfare station of the occupiers.

The Ukrainian Missile Forces hit 1x anti-aircraft missile system, 8x concentrations of troops of the russian invaders.

As reported, the Defense Forces repelled six Russian assaults in the Orikhiv direction and on the left bank of the Kherson region.