Air Defense In Kirovohrad Region: Residential Buildings Damaged By Falling Debris

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Oleksandriia district of the Kirovohrad region, the Air Defense Forces destroyed the Russian army's air attack weapons, but the debris caused damage to residential infrastructure.
The head of the Kirovohrad Regional Air Defense Command, Andrii Raikovych, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"During the air raid, the defenders of the sky worked in the Oleksandriia district. Damage to several residential buildings and outbuildings was recorded," Raikovych wrote.
He added that there were no casualties among the local population.
As reported earlier, the court sentenced an agent of the Russian Federal Security Service to 15 years in prison for preparing missile strikes by Russian troops on airfields of the Defense Forces in the Kirovohrad region.
