Zelensky: Putin Does Everything To Increase Strikes On Ukraine This Year And Break Us

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Putin will do everything he can to increase strikes on Ukraine this year and try to break us. Instead, Ukraine is increasing its ability to destroy the occupier.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address , Ukrinform reported.

“Today, Russian terrorists have attacked our communities with guided aerial bombs. In particular, in the Kharkiv region. There are victims, and as of now, we know about three people who were killed as a result of an attack, among them a child. My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their beloved ones. This is Russian terror, happening everyday and every night in our border and frontline regions. Putin will do anything possible to intensify attacks against Ukraine this year and to attempt to break us”, Zelensky said.

Death toll from Russian strike on Lyptsi inregion rises to three

He noted that Ukraine is increasing its capabilities - our range, our ability to destroy the occupier.

"Ukraine must be strong. We will do everything for this," the Head of State emphasized.

As reported, the Russian military massively attacked the Kharkiv region: three people were killed, including a 13-year-old girl. In addition, there are injured and destruction of the civilian sector.