Number Of Injured Due To Russian Attack In Odesa Region Rises To 14

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians killed four people and injured 14 during an attack in the Odesa region. The Odesa Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"As a result of another hostile terror in the Odesa region, four people were killed, including a child, and 14 others were injured - an investigation has been launched," the statement said.

A 10-year-old girl was among the dead. The injured were hospitalized.

Under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Two injured in Russian attack oninfrastructure

According to the investigation, on April 10, at about 6:20 p.m., the Russian armed forces launched missile attacks on the transport and logistics infrastructure of the Odesa region.

The inspection is ongoing, prosecutors and an investigative team are working at the site.

As reported, the Russian army launched ballistic missiles at the Odesa region. Four people were killed, including a 10-year-old child, and seven others were injured.