Spacex Launches New Batch Of Starlink Satellites Into Space

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, April 10, SpaceX launched another batch of 23 Starlink Internet satellites.

The company announced this on social network X , Ukrinform reports.

The Falcon 9 rocket with the satellites on board was launched from the SLC-40 launch complex located at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 returned to Earth about 8.5 minutes after launch. It made a vertical landing on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship, which was located in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

The satellites are expected to be deployed in low Earth orbit about 65 minutes after their launch.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 8, the American company SpaceX launched 11 satellites into orbit during its first-ever joint Bandwagon-1 mission from Florida.