(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, April 10, SpaceX launched another batch of 23 Starlink Internet satellites.
The company announced this on social network X , Ukrinform reports.
The Falcon 9 rocket with the satellites on board was launched from the SLC-40 launch complex located at Cape Canaveral in Florida.
The first stage of the Falcon 9 returned to Earth about 8.5 minutes after launch. It made a vertical landing on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship, which was located in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. Read also:
Rinkevics to Musk
: Reason NATO exists is Russia and other enemies of the free world
The satellites are expected to be deployed in low Earth orbit about 65 minutes after their launch.
As Ukrinform reported, on April 8, the American company SpaceX launched 11 satellites into orbit during its first-ever joint Bandwagon-1 mission from Florida.
MENAFN10042024000193011044ID1108082066
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.