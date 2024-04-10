Israeli Occupation Continues Shelling S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 10 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation went on Wednesday bombarding, by its air forces and artillery, several towns in southern Lebanon, while its drones were flying over Tyre city.

Israeli aircraft carried out air strikes on Ayta ash Shab Village and Khiam Town, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The occupation artillery also targeted the outskirts of Yarine, Kfarkela, Blida, Naqoura and others, it added.

Earlier in the day, the UN warned against a real "danger" of escalation in south Lebanon, calling for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the conflict.

Since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, southern borders of Lebanon have been witnessing military confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and the Lebanese resistance. (end)

ayb











MENAFN10042024000071011013ID1108082047