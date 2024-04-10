Algeria, Turkiye Vow Backing For Palestine's Full UN Membership Bid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, April 10 (KUNA) - Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed Wednesday on continuing bilateral efforts until the occupied State of Palestine obtains full membership in the United Nations.

This came in a phone call between the two leaders today, the Algerian Presidency said in a statement.

"The Turkish president thanked his brother the President of the Republic for this endeavor, applauding Algeria's unwavering positions and principles in support of the Palestinian cause, in addition to its efforts within the Security Council," added the statement.

The two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, wishing the two brotherly peoples more progress and stability. They touched upon the deeply-rooted bilateral relations and means to bolster them. (end)

