Biden Criticizes Israeli Approach In Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 10 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to the war in Gaza is a "mistake".

Speaking in an interview with Univision, a Spanish-language TV network, Biden said "I think what he's doing is a mistake. I don't agree with his approach."

He reiterated that targeting relief workers providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza is outrageous, warning that the US will reconsider its policies towards the ongoing war in Gaza "if Israel does not do enough to protect civilians.

Biden re-affirmed the need of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and allowing civilians to get all food supply and required medicines.

"I've spoken with everyone from the Saudis to the Jordanians to the Egyptians. They're prepared to move in," Biden said.

"They're prepared to move this food in. And I think there's no excuse to not provide for the medical and the food needs of those people. It should be done now," he said. (end)

