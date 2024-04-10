Earth Day 2024: Call Socialbox.Biz Before You Call The Scrap Recycling Companies

(MENAFN- Pressat) Tech innovator SocialBox calls on UK businesses to re-use their old but still useful laptops and macs to help refugees and people experiencing homelessness during Refugee Week and Earth Day 2024

SocialBox , a UK-based social enterprise that takes unwanted but still usable tech to-reuse and re-home with open source software, is appealing for support from businesses during Refugee Week and Earth Day 2024 which falls between the 17–23 June and on April 22nd 2024.

SocialBox Celebrates Ten Years of Making an Impact with a Call To Action for Corporate Boards and Company Leaders - Change Starts At The Top.

The past ten years have been a whirlwind of success with the launch and expansion of the Laptops for Homeless moving into permanent accommodation, older people living in isolation and refugees integrating into British society programs, but we still have so much work to do. Each new partner is another advancement for us and for the underprivileged people we serve. Over the years, we've found that particular segments of the population are more at risk for not having access to a laptop. These findings reflect the research and data presented by many other organisations.



