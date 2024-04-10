Experts At Odds On Benefits Of Japan's Carriers

The decision to convert the Izumo-class helicopter destroyers into light carriers has been marked by controversy. Critics point out that it goes against Japan's longstanding pacifist foreign policy. However, other criticisms of Japan's decision to rearm with light carriers come from a military perspective.



In an October 2021 article in the peer-reviewed Asian Security Journal , Brendon Cannon and Ash Rossiter argue that while the conversion of the JS Izumo and JS Kaga helicopter destroyers into light carriers provides tangible military benefits, such as enhancing Japan's territorial defense capabilities, those benefits do not fully justify the decision to convert the ships.

Cannon and Rossiter point out from a military standpoint that China's and North Korea's increasingly capable anti-access/area-denial capabilities (A2/AD) make carriers especially vulnerable. They add that Japan does not have sufficient screening and logistics ships to support carrier operations and that the daunting infrastructure, technology, knowledge requirements and systems integration challenges mean that, in the near term, Japan will not have independent carrier warfare capabilities.

However, Cannon and Rossiter suggest a more optimistic perspective. They propose that it may be more feasible for Japan to operate light carriers within a larger US-led coalition.



In line with that perspective, Japan's light carriers can address a looming US“carrier gap” that could leave it with insufficient carriers for effective operations. This potential for collaboration and shared defense responsibilities could enhance Japan's military capabilities and strategic position.

In a March 2024 Defense One article , Bryan McGrath argues that delaying the next Gerald R. Ford supercarrier to 2029 would further undermine the US naval shipbuilding base, result in losses of hard-to-replace skilled manpower and impact the US nuclear submarine industrial base, as both share critical technologies such as nuclear propulsion.

McGrath points out that long production gaps will shrink the US Navy's 11 already-overstretched carriers, noting the definite lifespan of their nuclear cores, and that the US Navy can only keep two out of an ideal three carriers forward-deployed indefinitely.

Given that,

multinational naval exercises

involving the US and Japan's JS Izumo and JS Kaga may offer a glimpse of the role of Japan's light carriers in a coalition setting.



However,

in an October 2021 War on the Rocks article , John Bradford and Olli Pekka Suorsa note that light carriers are unlikely to change the anticipated outcomes of combat scenarios envisioned in the Korean Peninsula, Senkaku Islands, the Taiwan Strait, and the South China Sea.

Bradford and Suorsa note that light carriers are still costly assets vulnerable to increasingly capable anti-ship missiles and submarines. They point out that it is improbable that they will alter the distribution of naval supremacy, which influences deterrence calculations. They also say light carriers offer marginal benefits over long-range land-based aircraft and more distributed basing options.



Bradford and Suorsa also say that if Japan gets involved in a South China Sea conflict, its light carriers may be exposed to unnecessary risk if they encounter China's A2/AD capabilities.

