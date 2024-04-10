               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Experts At Odds On Benefits Of Japan's Carriers


4/10/2024 7:06:24 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan is embarking on rebuilding its carrier fleet, a feat not undertaken since the end of World War II. This project involves significant modifications to its Izumo-class“helicopter destroyers,” transforming them into F-35B light carriers, a development that is rapidly gaining momentum.

This month, Naval News reported that the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) had completed the first two-stage modification for its helicopter destroyer JS Kaga to operate the Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter aircraft. Naval News says the first modification was done with a regular inspection for about two years, starting at the end of fiscal year 2021. The publication then adds that the second special modification of Izumo, which will begin this fiscal year, will reflect the results of those tests.

Naval News notes that the JMSDF will continue to advance the necessary modifications to acquire the operational capability of the F-35B on Izumo-class destroyers.

The meticulous planning of the modifications to two Izumo-class helicopter destroyers, JS Izumo and JS Kaga, underscores the JMSDF's strategic foresight and capability. These modifications are strategically underway in two main stages, demonstrating the precision of the JMSDF's timing, which coincides with the vessels' periodic refit and overhaul programs, which occur every five years. Both ships are projected to complete their conversion to F-35B light carriers around the fiscal year 2027, further instilling confidence in the JMSDF's strategic planning and capabilities.

Naval News reports that the JMSDF has already begun the conversion of JS Izumo into a carrier capable of supporting F-35B operations in Yokohama City of Kanagawa in the first half of 2020. It further states that the second refurbishment of Izumo will commence in the fiscal year 2024, with the Japan Ministry of Defense expecting the modifications to be completed by the end of the fiscal year 2026. This ongoing progress builds anticipation for the future capabilities of the JMSDF.

