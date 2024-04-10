               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China-India-US Power Balance At Stake In 2 Elections


4/10/2024 7:06:21 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Two elections this year may shift the triangular balance of power among China, India and the US.

Indian prime minister Narenda Modi is expected to be returned to power after the Indian elections , which run from April 19 to June 1. Modi has woven a close relationship with Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election as US president in November.

Modi established a strong relationship with Trump during his first presidency . Both men have strong nationalistic credentials, possess larger-than-life personas and focus on immigration policies . If both Trump and Modi ascend to power, India-US ties are likely to be stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, the China-US relationship is not doing well. Trump's tariffs that continued throughout Biden's presidency may be ramped up if Trump returns to the White House. In an interview with Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, Trump announced that if he is re-elected, tariffs on Chinese goods will exceed 60% .

But that's not all. Trump intends to reduce US dependency on the Chinese economy further by

  • phasing out all essential Chinese imports within four years,
  • banning US firms that outsource to China from obtaining federal contracts and
  • preventing Chinese firms from owning key infrastructure in the energy, technology and agricultural sectors.

Moreover, since Trump had banned US firms from investing in Chinese companies that might compromise US security during his first presidency, it is likely that he would do the same during his second administration.

As the Chinese economy weakens and the youth unemployment rate remains high at 14.9% , China needs foreign funds to stimulate its ailing economy and increase exports. Unfortunately for Beijing, not only would Trump's agenda undermine China's economic recovery but US prohibitions of American tech firms from investing in China would also batter Beijing's ambitions of becoming a world leader in artificial intelligence by 2030.

MENAFN10042024000159011032ID1108082036

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search