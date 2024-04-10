Air Defenses Gone, Russia Dominates Ukraine Airspace

The HAWK is a semi-mobile air defense system that dates back to the 1950s. The original HAWK used vacuum tubes and analog computers.

Modernized HAWKS have digital computers and partially digitalized radars.



HAWK requires three radars: a surveillance radar to locate incoming threats, an illumination radar to lock onto a specific threat and an onboard semi-active radar in each missile to guide it to its target.

Each interceptor has a large fragmentation warhead.

The US retired its last I-HAWK, used by the Marines, in 2003.

Taiwan decommissioned its HAWK Phase III system a few years ago, replacing the HAWK with an indigenous air defense system called Sky Bow III (Tien Kung).

Israel is replacing HAWK with David's Sling.

The State Department says that the HAWK systems in Ukraine need repairs and refurbishment.

The department also says that either parts and replacement missiles will come from old stocks in the US and abroad or new parts will need to be manufactured.

Many of the semiconductor components in HAWK date back to the 1980s, meaning that most of the parts are medium-scale integrated circuits that are mostly out of production.

There is little chance any foundry would be willing to make handfuls of these parts, so the computers, guidance components, fire control system, radars and onboard electronics could be problematic to the process of restoring these old systems to service.

It may be that some parts can be scavenged from non-functioning systems.

The US never actually fired a HAWK or I-HAWK system in combat.

However, key allies and friends have used them.

Even Iran, which has HAWK (sent there during the time of the Shah) and has built its own version, has used them.

Kuwait also used them against Iraq, but the Kuwaiti systems were destroyed or captured by Iraq.

Israel also has used HAWK in combat.

Exactly how good HAWK is against modern threats isn't clear.

The Pentagon says the HAWK is needed against low flying threats such as drones. While HAWK's radars were improved to make them less susceptible to ground clutter that can obscure a low flying drone's

radar signature, no one can say whether the system can accurately detect and track“plastic” drones.



Beyond the problem of dealing with singular threats, HAWK's capability against swarms of drones, or mixed threats that include drones, cruise missiles, glide bombs and ultra-fast missile threats is not clear.

HAWK's kill ability against aircraft is generally thought to be better than 85% if fired in tandem (two missiles per target).

However, how HAWK would perform against tactical ballistic missiles or drones is unclear.

Modernized HAWK missiles have a range of between 28 and 31 miles, making this a“medium range” system.

Russian guided glide bombs (UMPK) have a range of around 25 miles (40km), so Russian can launch these bombs in multiples against HAWK batteries with some hope of success. If Russia uses a hypersonic missile HAWK is unlikely to survive.

FAB-1500M54 glide bomb.