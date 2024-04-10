Lula Announces Continuation Of Visa-Free Entry In Brazil For Key Tourist Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has prolonged its visa-free policy for tourists from the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan until April 10, 2025.



Before the recent policy change, travelers from the US, Canada, and Australia would have needed to secure a visa to enter Brazil starting this Wednesday.



Emphasizing reciprocity, Brazil was about to reinstate these visa requirements.



This extension, announced by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva today, aims to promote tourism.







The initiative for Japa began last May during Lula's trip there, allowing visa-free travel for Japanese and Brazilians alike since September 2023.



This extension underscores Brazil's dedication to enhancing its tourism sector and strengthening global ties.



The United States and Canada send almost 1 million visitors to Brazil annually, about one-sixth of the total foreign visitors in the territory.

Brazil initially contemplated reinstating visa requirements due to several reasons.



The principle of reciprocity largely motivated this consideration. Often, if one country imposes visa restrictions on another's citizens, the affected country may reciprocate.



Thus, Brazil aimed to ensure its citizens received fair treatment abroad. Moreover, security and immigration control played crucial roles.



Implementing visa requirements would enable Brazil to screen entrants more thoroughly, enhancing national security and managing immigration flows effectively.







