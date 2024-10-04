Ace Foods Adds London Dairy Ice Cream At Vallarta Supermarkets In Los Angeles, California

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Roseville, CA / April 10th, 2024 / YOLOWIRE /

%ArmadaMercantile (CSE: $ARM) and (OTC: AAMTF) through its subsidiary Ace Foods, will begin selling London Dairy ice cream/sorbet pints and ice cream/sorbet multipack bars at Vallarta Supermarkets in Los Angeles, California beginning April 2024. Vallarta Supermarkets will sell the London Dairy brand at 53 retail supermarket outlets. Ace Foods will participant in marketing, in-store demos and store promotions to promote the London Dairy ice cream brand.



About Ace Foods: Ace Foods is master/importer distributor of the London Dairy (London Dairy Ice Cream ) ice cream brand in the USA. London Dairy (London Dairy Instagram ) is a leader in the global ice cream market, selling in more than 35 countries around the world and supported financially by a multi-billion-dollar foods conglomerate. Ace Foods has obtained the approval(s) to import London Dairy ice cream into the USA, including permits and approvals, from the USDA and FDA . Below are links to a London Dairy TV commercial and useful customer reviews.

For more information pertaining to Armada Mercantile Ltd., visit:

.

“Patrick Cole”

President

Contact Telephone Number: 916-746-0029

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release. The risks and uncertainties discussed in documents filed by the Company with the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions.