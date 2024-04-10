Sucralose Market To Reach USD 6.25 Billion By 2033; Emergence Of Functional And Fortified Foods To Propel Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The sucralose market size is anticipated to grow from USD 3.73 Billion in 23 to USD 6.25 Billion in 10 years. The market ought to witness a positive growth rate owing to growing applications of sucralose across food and pharmaceutical industries. Newark, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global sucralose market will grow from USD 3.73 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.25 Billion by 2033. Beyond its common use as a sweetener for tabletop and processed foods, Sucralose exhibits versatility. As such, it finds utility in enhancing medication palatability; particularly those with disagreeable tastes or smells- through inclusion into pharmaceutical formulations. Its robustness against decay makes it an appropriate ingredient consideration when developing oral care products like toothpaste or mouthwash where sweetness is desired without fostering the progression of dental caries within users. The food and beverage industry has been completely changed by the widespread use of Sucralose as a sugar alternative. Its capacity to provide sweetness without adding calories has given way to countless low-calorie and sugar-free products that cater to shifting consumer preferences for healthier dietary trends. With people increasingly prioritizing health consciousness in society today, there is no doubt that Sucralose will maintain its significance as an essential factor in lowering sugar intake while also improving metabolic outcomes.

Key Insight of the Sucralose Market

North America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global Sucralose market. The North America region will significantly expand. The global sucralose market enjoys a substantial contribution from North America, propelled by the thriving demand for low-calorie and sugar-free products coupled with an established regulatory framework that oversees food additives and sweeteners. The region's success is attributed to factors like extensive acceptance among consumers, particularly in the United States - which boasts significant dominance within North American territory thanks to its sizeable consumer base and innovative initiatives fostered by robust branding strategies across multiple industries, including food & beverages. Sucralose is a highly versatile sweetener extensively used in the North American market across multiple product categories, like carbonated soft drinks, baked goods, dairy products, confectionery, and pharmaceuticals. Its strength lies in its flexibility for formulating low-calorie or sugar-free options while maintaining sweetness potency and stability - making it popular amongst health-conscious consumers with dietary restrictions such as diabetes.

The liquid form segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The form segment includes liquid form and solid form. The liquid form segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Sucralose in liquid form is available as a solution or suspension that can be mixed effortlessly with water and other solvents. This convenient and versatile type of sucralose makes it easy to incorporate into aqueous-based foods, beverages, and pharmaceutical products. The manufacturing process involves dissolving the substance to produce concentrated solutions or syrups with great sweetness potency while ensuring uniform distribution. Liquid sucralose has extensive use cases where formulation requires fluid consistency, including oral care products, sauces, syrups & drinks, among others being prominent examples. The global sucralose market has a noteworthy but smaller proportion of its share dedicated to liquid form, as it is most suitable for applications in which aqueous or liquid-based formulations are necessary. Due to its proficiency in providing sweetness and flavor enhancement, liquid sucralose serves numerous product categories, such as carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices, syrups, and oral care products.

The pharmaceutical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The application segment is bifurcated into pharmaceutical, food & beverage and others. The pharmaceutical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The global sucralose market is significantly influenced by the pharmaceutical industry, which employs sucralose as an inactive ingredient or excipient in creating chewable tablets, oral medications, liquid suspensions and products for oral care. Sucralose has gained favor amongst drug makers due to its effectiveness in enhancing the palatability of medicines with bitter taste - making it more appealing to patients whilst promoting patient compliance. Sucralose is widely used in various pharmaceutical industry sectors, including OTC, prescription medications, dietary supplements and vitamins/minerals formulations. Moreover, it is commonly added to oral care products like toothpaste or mouthwash to enhance consumer acceptability due to its non-cariogenic properties. The exceptional stability and compatibility with other active ingredients make sucralose an optimal choice for augmenting patient adherence towards enhancing treatment outcomes through improved experiences associated with dosage form consumption.

Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $ 3.73 billion Market Size in 2033 $ 6.25 billion CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments covered by Form, Application, Regions Drivers Rising Demand for Health Products Opportunities Emergence of Functional and Fortified Foods Restraints Price Volatility

Recent Developments:



. In July 2021: For USD 1.3 billion, US-based private equity firm KPS Capital Partners purchased a share in Tate and Lyle's. As per this arrangement, 50% of a newly established business (NewCo) will be owned by Tate & Lyle and KPS Capital Partners. KPS will handle board and operational control, while NewCo focuses on producing plant-based goods for the food and industrial sectors. Leading manufacturer of sweeteners worldwide and supplier of additives for food and drink, Tate and Lyle is headquartered in the UK.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing Awareness regarding Oral Health



Due to Sucralose's non-cariogenic characteristics and absence of fermentable carbohydrates, it has become a desirable sweetener for oral care items, including sugarless chewing gum, breath mints, and toothpaste. As individuals become more aware of the connection between sugar consumption and the development of dental health, they soared in popularity as alternatives that aid in maintaining oral hygiene are sought by customers. Sucralose produces sweetness without contributing to dental cavities, which makes using products containing this ingredient advantageous in personal care formulations; its increased demand within the industry is evident because of this benefit. This factor is stimulating the market growth and development.



Restraint: Availability of Substitutes



Synthetic sweeteners like sucralose are challenged due to the increasing consumer shift towards natural and plant-based ingredients, driven by health perceptions, sustainability concerns and clean eating trends. Natural alternatives such as stevia and monk fruit offer consumers perceived health benefits while aligning well with their leanings towards cleaner labels. Sucralose's artificial nature, coupled with its perception of being chemically derived, may encourage customers to seek minimally processed and natural products, thereby restricting its market prospects in some product categories or segments of the population. This factor is restraining the market growth and development.



Opportunity: Globalization & Urbanization



Globalization and urbanization have especially affected dietary habits and consumption patterns in emerging economies undergoing rapid economic progress. With the increase in disposable incomes and faster-paced lifestyles, consumers are increasingly seeking readily available food products that combine taste, convenience, and nutritional value. Sucralose's adaptability and extended shelf life cater well to city-based customers who crave indulgent yet convenient foods whilst keeping their health intact. This factor is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the upcoming years.



Some of the major players operating in the Sucralose Market are:



. Tate And Lyle

. JK Sucralose Inc.

. LAndP Food Ingredient Co. Ltd.

. Newtrend Group

. BioPlus Life Sciences

. Ingredion Incorporated

. Nantong Changhai Food Additive Co. Ltd.

. Techno Food Ingredients Co. Ltd.

. Changzhou Hanbang

. Guangdong Food Industry Institute;

. Vitasweet co. ltd.

. Xiamen Boao Technology



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Form:



. Solid Form

. Liquid Form



By Application:



. Food & Beverage

. Pharmaceutical

. Others



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About The Brainy Insights:



