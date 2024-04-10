Prepare For Liftoff: The Ultimate 1000X Sol-Meme Coin Fair Launch Approaches!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Meme coin MEOWWIF (MWIF) is set for fairlaunch on Pinksale at 6 PM UTC on Thursday, April 11th.

Coin Fairlaunch Details :-

Buy now :-

Fairlaunch starts from :- 18:00 UTC 11/04/2024

Contract address – DFTbp7ErNEKUuQFv8dQu8aRSXjzmijYxbZ19rvwJwPgw

View the MEOWWIF contract on solscan

Pool Info

> Tokens For Presale :- 500,000,000 (MWIF)

> Tokens For Liquidity :- 242,250,000 (MWIF)

> SoftCap :- 10 SOL

> Start Time :-2024.04.11 18:00 (UTC)

> End Time :- 2024.04.13 18:00 (UTC)

> Listing On:- Raydium AMM V4

> Liquidity Percent :- 51%

> Liquidity Lockup Time :- 120 days after pool ends





THE MAXIMUM YOU BUY IN PRESALE THE MAXIMUM REWARDS YOU WILL GET IN AIRDROP FROM 5% OF TOTAL SUPPLY .

> LEVEL 1 (SILVER) :- 3- 9.0 SOL

> LEVEL 2 (GOLD) :- 9.01 - 15.0 SOL

> LEVEL 3 (DIAMOND + 10% BONUS) :- 15.01 - 24.0 SOL

> LEVEL 4 (PLATINUM + 25% BONUS) :- 24.01 - 38% Sol



About MEOWWIF

In da wild crypto world, James Howell once tossed aside 16,000 bitcoins, said they were trash. But MEOW WIF, da smart cat, sniffed them out and started mining. Now, with Bitcoin ETF hype and halving buzz, dat trash turned to treasure, valued in da millions. Top 20 riches await MEOW WIF. Lesson learned: Never underestimate crypto magic.

Total Supply – 1,000,000,000 (MWIF) 1 Billion



Official website :-

Twitter –

Telegram –



Presale link :-

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Jeffrey D. Wells

