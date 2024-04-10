Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses; June 4, 2024 Deadline.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Checkpoint securities between March 10, 2021 and December 15, 2023, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”).

On November 1, 2021, HireRight initiated its IPO, selling around 22 million shares of common stock at $19.00 per share.

Then, on January 19, 2023, Seeking Alpha reported findings from brokerage and investment banking firm Stifel, indicating that HireRight had significant exposure to large technology firms, thereby facing heightened employment and hiring risks. Stifel also noted that a substantial portion of the company's growth stemmed from existing client hiring rather than new client acquisitions.

Upon this revelation, HireRight's stock price plummeted by $0.88, or 7.5%, settling at $10.75 per share on January 19, 2023, causing harm to investors.

The class action complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently crafted and contained materially false and/or misleading statements. It is claimed that these documents failed to disclose crucial adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that HireRight was exposed to customers with substantial employment and hiring risk, relying heavily on existing client hiring for revenue growth rather than acquiring new clients. Consequently, it is argued that the company's revenue growth was unsustainable, as it depended on the stability of current customers' hiring and the profitability of securing new clients. The complaint further alleges that HireRight overstated its post-IPO business and prospects, rendering Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects materially misleading and lacking reasonable basis throughout the relevant period.

