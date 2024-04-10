Mountain America Credit Union Partners With ASU Sun Devil Club To Donate Shoes To Gilbert Elementary

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The credit union provided over 300 Adidas shoes for Gilbert Elementary students during the“Big Shoe Day” event

GILBERT, Ariz., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union recently partnered with Arizona State University (ASU) Sun Devil Club to provide new Adidas shoes to students at Gilbert Elementary in Gilbert, Arizona. The“Big Shoe Day” event was held on April 9, 2024, at the school. Mountain America representatives were joined by Sparky the Sun Devil to distribute over 300 pairs of shoes. The shoes were provided through a $15,000 contribution to the Sun Devil Club from Mountain America.



“This was an incredible opportunity to showcase our commitment to supporting our communities. Every child deserves the opportunity to step confidently towards their future,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union.“By providing shoes to students in need, we're not just giving them footwear, but empowering them to walk with dignity and purpose.”

During the event, over 300 pairs of Adidas shoes were donated to students from grades K-6. The students enjoyed a fun event while being fitted for the perfect pair of shoes.

“We're thrilled to collaborate with Mountain America Credit Union and the ASU Sun Devil Club for this impactful endeavor,” said Theresa Dootson, executive director at Gilbert Education Foundation (GEF).“Community involvement is deeply meaningful for us at GEF, and we thank the Sun Devil Club and Mountain America Credit Union for their generous support of students at Gilbert Elementary School.”

With this donation, Mountain America has donated more than $46,000 to the Sun Devil Club for scholarships, community programs, and more. For more information about Mountain America and its commitment to community involvement, visit macu .

