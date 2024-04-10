Patria Announces First Quarter 2024 Investor Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2024 on Thursday, May 2, 2024, and host a conference call via public webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.



To register, please use the following link: .

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria's website at .

Patria distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in firm updates can sign up to receive Patria press releases via email at ir-resources/email-alerts .

About Patria

Patria is a global alternative asset manager and industry leader in Latin America, with over 35 years of history, combined assets under management of $31.8 billion, and a global presence with offices in 11 cities across 4 continents. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities as the gateway for alternative investments in Latin America. Through a diversified platform spanning Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Public Equities and Real Estate strategies, Patria provides a comprehensive range of products to serve its global client base. Further information is available at .

Contact

Josh Wood

t +1 917 769 1611

...

Andre Medina

t +1 345 640 4904

...