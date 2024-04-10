C.K. Mcwhorter Calls For Hostage Release & Cease Fire In Gaza: An Official Proclamation Of Peace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERUSULEM, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, in the midst of escalating tensions and violence in Gaza, global ambassador Nobel C.K. McWhorter issued an urgent call for a ceasefire and the immediate release of all hostages held captive in the region McWhorter Foundation announces its decisive stance against wartime profiteering. The Foundation is moving swiftly to initiate civil lawsuits against any American companies or institutions implicated in funding the weapons used in the Gaza conflict. This proactive stance serves as a clarion call for accountability and justice, emphasizing the critical need to address the unethical exploitation of conflict for financial gain. The time to act is now, as we strive to uphold the principles of peace, justice, and humanitarianism in the face of crisis. Please view official Proclamation of Peace below or via McWhorter Foundation



Official Proclamation Of Peace

Today, in the midst of escalating tensions and violence in Gaza, I am making an urgent request for a ceasefire and the immediate release of all hostages held captive in the region. The ongoing conflict has resulted in unimaginable suffering for innocent civilians, exacerbating humanitarian crises and threatening the stability and security of the entire region.

As global ambassadors & stewards, we cannot stand idly by while innocent lives are lost and families are torn apart by violence and conflict. It is imperative that all parties involved in the Gaza crisis prioritize the protection of civilian lives and work towards a peaceful resolution through civil diplomatic dialogue and negotiations.

Ephesians 4:3 (NIV):

"Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace."

I am calling upon all parties involved to:



Ceasefire: I am urging an immediate cessation of hostilities and the implementation of a ceasefire to halt the violence and prevent further loss of life. It is crucial that all parties respect international humanitarian law and ensure the safety and well-being of civilians caught in the crossfire.

Hostage Release: I am demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held captive in Gaza. Holding civilians hostage is a grave violation of human rights and international law, and it must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. The safety and well-being of hostages must be prioritized, and they must be allowed to return to their families without delay. Diplomatic Dialogue: I am calling for renewed diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of the conflict in Gaza and work towards a sustainable peace agreement that addresses the legitimate grievances of all parties involved. Only through constructive dialogue and negotiation can lasting peace and stability be achieved in the region.



It is our collective responsibility to advocate for peace, justice, and the protection of human rights in Gaza and beyond. I am urging the international community to stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza and support efforts to end the violence and achieve a just and lasting resolution to the conflict.

Together, let us raise our voices in solidarity and demand an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages in Gaza.

-C.K. McWhorter נסיך של שלום-

أمير السلام

