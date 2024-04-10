David Shiau Joins BUCKLER Securities LLC As Director — Rates Trading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VERO BEACH, Fla. and GREENWICH, Conn., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUCKLER Securities LLC (“BUCKLER”) is pleased to announce that David Shiau has joined as Director - Rates Trading.



About David Shiau

Mr. Shiau has over 15 years of experience and has been a Primary Dealer market maker - Trader at Jefferies and Societe Generale starting in 2015. He has also previously served as an Arbitrage Portfolio Manager. Mr. Shiau earned his MBA in Finance and his B.S. in Finance and Accounting from New York University.

Andrew Lazar, BUCKLER's Head of Rates Sales, said, "David's experience as a U.S. Treasury market maker and sell-side flow trader adds a transactional element to BUCKLER's client-facing capabilities. We look forward to David engaging with and helping develop mutually beneficial trading relationships with our customer partners as we pursue the development of our cash U.S. Treasury trading business."

About BUCKLER

BUCKLER is a Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority registered broker-dealer that specializes in providing long and short-term liquidity solutions. As a repo dealer, BUCKLER provides its clients with financing for mortgage-backed, agency and treasury securities. In addition, as a netting member of the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation approved to trade and clear General Collateral Finance repo, BUCKLER can help mitigate risk and source the most liquid collateral available through diverse counterparties. BUCKLER also offers trading and investment banking services, with expertise in the underwriting of public offerings and private placements.

