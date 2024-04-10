UNCF Supports President’S Budget, Strongly Encourages Congress To Act Swiftly

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third consecutive year Biden administration proposes increased funding for HBCUs

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) today expressed strong support for President Biden's budget legislation, which prioritized urgent needs for our country-with an emphasis on historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Today, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is defending the president's budget before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies. The budget funds federal programs, agencies and departments.

“The Biden-Harris administration budget for Fiscal Year 2025 is a strong document in all areas including education,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “The administration has heard our recommendations, moved on them, and if Congress follows suit, then our nation's students and HBCUs will be stronger.”

“For three of the last four years, President Biden has made increasing support of HBCUs a number one priority, especially The Title III Strengthening HBCUs Program at the Department of Education,” said Lodriguez V. Murray, senior vice president for public policy and government affairs, UNCF.“These funding increasing along with the inclusion of HBCUs explicitly, again, in this year's State of the Union Address represent the administration's ongoing commitment to support HBCUs and help them achieve the progress necessary for them to continue to grow stronger, as UNCF's upcoming economic impact report will reveal later this year.”

Programs slated for funding increases include:

Department Program Pres. Budget Difference +/- FY24

Education Strengthening HBCUs $431.6MM +$30MM

Education Strengthening HBGIs --

Education Title V HBCU Masters --

Education Minority Sc. Eng. Program +$30,000

Education HBCU Cap. Fin. Program level funding

Education Pell Grant (maximum) $9,898 +$3,000

Education SEOG $910MM level funding

Education Federal Work Study +$30MM

Education TRiO +$20MM

Education GEAR UP $398MM +$10MM

Education Howard University $297MM --

HHS / NIH Nat'l Inst. on Min Health $527MM --

Defense HBCU MI Program $100MM --

