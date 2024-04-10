Mediaalpha To Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results On May 1, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event to be Webcast Live on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations Website
LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.
A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha's Investor Relations website at . To register for the webcast, click here .
Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, with passcode 3028544.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call at .
Contacts
Investors
Denise Garcia
...
