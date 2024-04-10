Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Takes Part In Women's Empowerment Event

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday took part in a programme on the theme 'Women Entrepreneurs: Breaking the Glass Ceiling' at the India Habitat Centre in the national capital.

During the event, Vaishnaw said that in life, "we come across occasions when something new needs to be done and one should make every effort to make it possible".

A woman participant in the event said, "Today's programme is very important, especially for women. We get inspiration and education from such programmes."

Another participant said: "Women have their own problems in the society. In such a situation, programmes related to women are necessary. Men and women should move forward together in society. We should have the passion to excel in every situation."

The objective of such programmes being organised under the aegis of the Women Journalist Welfare Trust is to promote women's empowerment.