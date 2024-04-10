May Eid-Al-Fitr Spread Spirit Of Compassion: PM Modi

In a post on X, he said,“May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!” Eid is being celebrated in Kerala and Ladakh on Wednesday, while it will be celebrated in the rest of the country on April 11.

The festival is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

MONTHLY Rs 100 YEARLY Rs 1000 LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS