Girl Dies, 3 Injured In Bandipora Accident

According to officials, the speeding load carrier, named Furqana, overturned at Churtungoo Saderkoot area, resulting in the immediate death of a girl identified as Furqana, while four others sustained injuries.

The injured people were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, and legal medical procedures are underway for the deceased girl.

Following the incident, a police team swiftly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation.(KNS).

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now