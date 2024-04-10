Girl Dies, 3 Injured In Bandipora Accident

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Bandipora- An 11-year-old girl tragically lost her life, and three others were injured when a load carrier was involved in an accident near Churtungoo Saderkoot area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday afternoon.
According to officials, the speeding load carrier, named Furqana, overturned at Churtungoo Saderkoot area, resulting in the immediate death of a girl identified as Furqana, while four others sustained injuries.ADVERTISEMENT
The injured people were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, and legal medical procedures are underway for the deceased girl.
Following the incident, a police team swiftly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation.(KNS).
