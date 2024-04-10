Muslims Face Difficult Times: Farooq Abdullah

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National Conference chief and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday said that muslim governments are silent despite people being killed in Palestine.The NC Chief after offering Eid
Fitr namaz at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar while speaking to media persons said that whether it is our country or Palestine, Muslims are facing difficult timesADVERTISEMENT
“May Allah have mercy on Muslims. Whether it is our country or Palestine, Muslims are facing difficult times. I regret that Muslim governments are silent despite people being killed in Palestine. May Allah give them some wisdom.”
