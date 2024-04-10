Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Endeavour Silver Corp.

4/10/2024 - 11:07 AM EST - Jaguar Mining Inc. : Announced preliminary production results for the first quarter of 2024. Consolidated gold production was 16,177 ounces, compared to 18,155 ounces produced in the first quarter of 2023. First quarter production excludes approximately 450 ounces from Pilar and approximately 200 ounces from Turmalina, mined but in process on March 31, 2024. Consolidated tonnage processed was 191,307 tonnes at 3.03 g/t compared to 206,000 tonnes at 3.17 g/t in the first quarter of 2023. Jaguar Mining Inc. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $2.70.









