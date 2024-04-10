(MENAFN- Baystreet) Centamin, Alphamin at 52-Week High on News
Enerplus, Tantalus, G2 at 52-Week Highs on News
Alpha, Karora at 52-Week Highs on News
AGF, BMO, Dollarama at 52-Week Highs on News
Atlas, Ivanhoe at 52-Week Highs on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Grown Rogue Hits 52-Week High on News Grown Rogue International Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 84 cents Wednesday. Grown Rogue announced today all 23,270,249 common share purchase warrants issued in December of 2022 and in July/August of 2023 have been exercised for an aggregate of 23,270,249 common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$4.7 million.
ADENTRA Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.20 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Alphamin Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.20 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Ascot Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 84 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
BQE Water Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $54.01 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T.U) hit a new 52-week high of $22.01 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.09 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $111.39 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.26 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.51 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Enerplus Corporation (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $27.97 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Foraco International SA (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $3.22 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Fortune Bay Corp. (V) hit a new 52-Week high of 35 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.02 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Gatos Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.35 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $100.05 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.27 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Information Services Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $28.50 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.16 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Kidoz Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Lumine Group Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $38.75 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
