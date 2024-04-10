(MENAFN- Baystreet) Indexes Plunge as Inflation Report Looms

Dow Dumps 500+ on Inflation Concerns AdvertismentStocks tanked on Wednesday after March inflation data came in hotter than expected, likely pushing off interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve that investors have been anticipating.The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 509.29 points, or 1.3%, to 38,374.88.The S&P 500 slumped 61.58 points, or 1.2%, to 5,148.33.The NASDAQ sank 188.5 points, or 1.2%, to 16,118.16.Bank shares, including JPMorgan Chase declined 1%, and industrial shares like Honeywell, slipped 1.9% on worries higher rates will start to suffocate the economy. Once red-hot tech stocks Microsoft and Apple also pulled back 1% each.All sectors in the broad market index were red for the day. Real estate fell around 4%, leading sector losses for the day. The S&P 500 had been treading water in April in anticipation of this inflation report following a roaring start to the year where the benchmark rallied 10% for its best first quarter gain in five years.The CPI in March rose 0.4% for the month and 3.5% year-over-year, versus estimates of a 0.3% monthly increase and 3.4% year-over-year, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, accelerated 0.4% from the previous month while rising 3.8% from a year ago, compared to estimates for 0.3% and 3.7%, respectively. CPI in April increased at a 3.2% annual pace for all items.Prices for the 10-year Treasury dropped sharply, raising yields to 4.51% from Tuesday's 4.36%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices gained 10 cents to $85.33 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices docked five dollars to $2,357.40 U.S. an ounce.

