Presidents Of Türkiye And Iran Hold Talks On Regional Matters

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A telephone conversation between Türkiye's President RecepTayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been held,the Turkish media said, Azernews reports.
Additionally, it was noted that during the telephoneconversation, the leaders discussed bilateral relations betweenTürkiye and Iran, as well as regional and global issues.
Simultaneously, the leaders congratulated each other on theoccasion of the Ramadan holiday.
