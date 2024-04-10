Uzbek Silk Avia To Launch Flights On Bukhara-Urgench-Bukhara Route

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan's Silk Avia airline will launch direct flights on theroute Bukhara - Urgench - Bukhara, Azernews reports.

The first flight on this route will be carried out on April 13,and starting from May 4, flights will be operated every Saturday ona regular basis.

Travel time will be 1 hour 15 minutes, which will significantlyreduce travel time between regions without the need for a transferin Tashkent.

The new route offers travelers the opportunity to explore thecultural and historical heritage of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, on April 1, Uzbekistan Helicopters under Silk Aviabrand launched flights on the Nukus - Muynak - Nukus route.

Flights operate three times a week: on Mondays, Fridays andSundays. Flights are carried out on the LET L-410 aircraft.