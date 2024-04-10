Turkish President Greets Muslims Worldwide On Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday greetedMuslims worldwide on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, the main Islamicfestive that follows the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate our nation and the Islamic worldon the holy Eid al-Fitr. I hope that the Eid will lead to peace,tranquility and well-being for our country, our nation, the Islamicworld and all humanity,” Erdogan said on X.

Eid al-Fitr, which marks the beginning of Shawwal month in theIslamic calendar, is celebrated by Muslims all over the worldfollowing the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting inRamadan.