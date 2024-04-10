China Says Fitch Ratings Outlook Downgrade Regrettable

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's Ministry of Finance said Wednesday that it isregrettable to see the decision by Fitch Ratings to downgrade thecountry's sovereign credit rating outlook, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The ministry made the remarks in response to media queries afterthe agency decided to maintain China's sovereign credit rating,while on the same day revising its outlook on China's sovereigncredit rating from stable to negative.

Fitch's rating system has failed to effectively reflect thepositive effects of China's fiscal policies on boosting economicgrowth and stabilizing the macro leverage ratio in aforward-looking manner, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the plan to keep China's deficit-to-GDP ratioat 3 percent in 2024 is generally "moderate and reasonable," whichwill help stabilize economic growth, control the government debtlevel, and reserve policy space for potential future risks andchallenges.

"In the long run, maintaining a moderate deficit and making gooduse of the valuable debt funds is conducive to expanding domesticdemand, supporting economic growth, and ultimately helping maintainsound sovereign credit," it said.

The long-term positive momentum of the Chinese economy has notchanged, and the Chinese government's ability and determination tomaintain sound sovereign credit also remained unchanged, theministry noted.

Regarding China's local government debt, the ministry said therisks have been mitigated as the country has taken active andprudent steps to resolve them. Payments of principal localgovernment statutory debt and interest on this debt are guaranteed,while the size of hidden debt is gradually declining.

"The work on resolving China's local government debt isprogressing in an orderly fashion, and the risks are generallyunder control," it said.