               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Muslim Community Is Integral Part Of Georgian Society - PM On Ramadan Bayram Holiday


4/10/2024 3:10:29 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Muslim community is an“integral part” of Georgian societyand the centuries-old friendship is“especially valuable”, GeorgianPrime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Wednesday whilecongratulating Muslims on Ramadan Bayram at the Juma Mosque inTbilisi, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

He congratulated every Muslim living in Georgia on the end ofthe month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan and wished them“prosperity and happiness”, emphasising he was glad to be with“ourMuslim brothers” on their“greatest holiday” - Eid al-Fitr.

The spiritual leaders of the Muslim community in Georgia thankedthe Head of the Government and presented him a commemorative gifton behalf of the community.

Zaza Vashakmadze, the Chair of the State Agency for ReligiousAffairs, as well as the spiritual leaders of the Muslim community -Sheikh of All Georgia Faig Nabiev, Muftis of Western and EasternGeorgia, Adam Shantadze and Etibar Eminov, addressed the publicgathered in the Tbilisi Mosque, which included the representativesof the diplomatic corps.

Eid al-Fitr is the earlier of the two official holidayscelebrated within Islam. The religious holiday is celebrated byMuslims worldwide as it marks the end of the month-long Ramadanfasting.

MENAFN10042024000195011045ID1108081643

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search