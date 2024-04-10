Muslim Community Is Integral Part Of Georgian Society - PM On Ramadan Bayram Holiday

The spiritual leaders of the Muslim community in Georgia thankedthe Head of the Government and presented him a commemorative gifton behalf of the community.

Zaza Vashakmadze, the Chair of the State Agency for ReligiousAffairs, as well as the spiritual leaders of the Muslim community -Sheikh of All Georgia Faig Nabiev, Muftis of Western and EasternGeorgia, Adam Shantadze and Etibar Eminov, addressed the publicgathered in the Tbilisi Mosque, which included the representativesof the diplomatic corps.

Eid al-Fitr is the earlier of the two official holidayscelebrated within Islam. The religious holiday is celebrated byMuslims worldwide as it marks the end of the month-long Ramadanfasting.