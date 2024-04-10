China's Auto Sales Up 10.6 Pct In Q1

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's auto sales rose 10.6 percent year on year to 6.72million units in the first quarter of this year, data from theChina Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

In March alone, auto sales exceeded 2.69 million units, up 9.9percent year on year.

In the first quarter, auto output increased 6.4 percent year onyear to about 6.61 million units.

The data showed that the production and sales of new-energyvehicles (NEVs) maintained rapid momentum during the period.

The NEV output surged 28.2 percent year on year to nearly 2.12million units and NEV sales climbed 31.8 percent year on year to2.09 million units.

The auto exports rose 33.2 percent year on year to over 1.32million units, the data showed.