Death Toll From Russian Strike On Lyptsi In Kharkiv Region Rises To Three

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those killed in a Russian strike on the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv district on the afternoon of April 10 has increased to three.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The shelling of Lyptsi killed three people: a 14-year-old girl and two women aged 43 and 59. A 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman were injured," Syniehubov said.

At around 14:00 on April 10, Russian forces shelled Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka in the Kharkiv district. A shop and a pharmacy caught fire. As of 15:00, a 14-year-old girl was reported dead and two people injured, among them a 33-year-old pharmacy worker and a 16-year-old boy.