At Least 604 Civilians Killed Or Injured By Russian Attacks In Ukraine In March - UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least 604 civilians were killed or injured in Ukraine in March 2024, a 20% increase compared with February 2024.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said this in a report published on its website, according to Ukrinform.

"The March increase in civilian casualties was mainly due to attacks by the Russian armed forces using missiles and loitering munitions across Ukraine and increased aerial bombardments near the frontline," the report said.

It said that at least 57 children were killed or injured in March, doubling the number from February. These casualties resulted particularly from the increased use of guided and unguided aerial bombs.

Since February 2022, 277 civilians killed after stepping on mines, explosives – Defense Ministry

Mines and explosive remnants of war killed and injured at least 28 civilians, including seven agricultural workers. The onset of the spring agricultural season increased the risk for farmers as they began working the land, the report said.

Most civilian casualties (93.5%), damage to educational and health facilities (98%) and to critical infrastructure (95%) continued to occur in government-controlled territory, the report added.

In March 2024, large-scale coordinated attacks on critical infrastructure destroyed or damaged at least 20 energy facilities throughout the country, temporarily disrupting access to electricity for millions of people in large cities and rural areas. Water supply was also disrupted in some areas.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2024, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded 10,810 civilians killed and 20,556 wounded in Ukraine.