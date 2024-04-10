Switzerland To Host Ukraine Peace Summit On June 15-16

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Swiss government will host a two-day high-level conference in June aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine.

The Federal Council said this in a statement on Wednesday, April 10, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .

"There is currently sufficient international support for a high-level conference to launch the peace process," the statement said.

The conference will be held June 15-16 at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden outside the city of Lucerne. It will aim to create a framework favorable to a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine as well as "a concrete roadmap for Russia's participation in the peace process."

Swiss authorities have yet to disclose a full list of participants.

Russian officials have said they will not take part in talks in Switzerland.

The Global Peace Summit is an upcoming international meeting to be convened by Ukraine in Switzerland at the level of the leaders of the countries participating in the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Photo: Werner Sidler