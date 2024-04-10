Ukraine, UK Sign Agreement On Defense Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin have signed a framework agreement on defense and industrial cooperation with the British government.

That's according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"The United Kingdom is one of the most loyal allies of Ukraine. I am grateful to the people and the government of the nation for the comprehensive support that has already been provided and still continues!" Umerov said.

He called on representatives of dozens of British companies to invest in Ukraine and create joint ventures in the country for a common future victory.

Kamyshin, in turn, emphasized that the United Kingdom was the first country to sign the Security Cooperation Agreement with Ukraine and British defense companies were the first to open their offices in the country after the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"Our partnership is developing, and today we are a step closer to British manufacturers also being the first to start producing their weapons in Ukraine," Kamyshin said.

According to the statement, the new agreement will be an effective tool for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the military area, paving the way for even greater support from the UK and the involvement of the most advanced British technologies in Ukraine's defense.

On the part of the British partners, the agreement, which was concluded during the UK-Ukraine defense industrial partnership conference in Kyiv, was signed by Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands.

"The arrangement is the latest sign of the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine's defence efforts and long-term recovery and will help make Ukraine's military operations more efficient," the British government said in a press release .

It added that the agreement is designed to enable both countries to work together to tackle security challenges, enhance defense industries, and deliver high-profile joint projects over the coming months.

"Increased co-operation could see dozens of projects between some of the UK's biggest defense companies, Ukraine's Armed Forces and Ukrainian companies – from establishing strategic military repair facilities to rebuilding civilian infrastructure and implementing technology to defend against cyber-attacks," the British government added.

The signing, which took place in Kyiv, came during UK's largest ever trade mission to Ukraine, with a delegation of 29 UK businesses travelling to the country to speak about their expertise and find opportunities for cooperation.

During the trade mission to Kyiv, UK defense company BAE Systems agreed a contract with the UK Ministry of Defense to maintain and repair gifted L119 Light Guns in Ukraine. This means L119s which were donated by the UK to Ukraine can be serviced in the country and returned to the frontline quicker and provides vital support for Ukraine's defense infrastructure.

This new Framework Arrangement follows the historic UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation, which was signed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in January 2024, and marked the start of an unshakeable hundred-year partnership between the UK and Ukraine.

