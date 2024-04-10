Hostel For Idps Is Being Renovated In Mykolaiv With Support Of International Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A hostel for internally displaced persons is being repaired in Mykolaiv with the support of international partners.

This was announced on Facebook by Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, Ukrinform reports.

"During the full-scale Russian invasion of our land, Mykolaiv became a new home for many residents of frontline settlements. Currently, a dormitory in Zavodskyi district of Mykolaiv is being repaired, where we plan to accommodate internally displaced person ," the statement reads.

Video: Oleksandr Senkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv

It is noted that the dormitory will be able to accommodate about 300 people. The repair work is funded by the International Organization for Migration.

New metal-plastic windows have already been installed in the rooms, walls, ceilings, and floors have been arranged. The common areas have also been renovated.

The work is expected to be completed soon, and then the premises will be equipped with furniture and appliances. The German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) will help us with this, the mayor added.

