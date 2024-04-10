Presidents Of Ukraine And Switzerland Discuss Preparations For Global Peace Summit In June

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with President of Switzerland Viola Amherd. The parties discussed preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, scheduled for June this year.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I talked to Viola Amherd and thanked Switzerland for its stable support, in particular, for today's decision to allocate 5 billion Swiss francs for the reconstruction of Ukraine. We discussed the preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, scheduled for June this year," Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized that the summit would continue preliminary work on the implementation of the Peace Formula following four meetings of national security advisers held in Copenhagen, Jeddah, Malta, and Davos.

In addition, the parties agreed to continue working closely to engage the widest possible range of countries in the summit in order to formulate a common practical vision for achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive peace for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Global Peace Summit is an international meeting to be held in Switzerland at the level of the leaders of the countries participating in the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

On June 15-16, the Swiss government will hol a two-day high-level conference aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine.

