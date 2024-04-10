Russians Shell Agricultural Enterprise In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the border of Chernihiv region, Russians fired at an agricultural enterprise.

According to Ukrinform, the National Police reported this on Facebook .

Today, the Russian army once again fired on the civilian population of the border area. A civilian agricultural enterprise in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district came under attack.

The shelling damaged buildings and agricultural machinery. No people were injured.

Child injured inregion due to shell explosion

Police of Novhorod-Siverskyi district are documenting the consequences of the enemy attack. The incident will be registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army fired on the border communities of Chernihiv region with various types of weapon yesterday, April 9.